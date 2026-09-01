Egypt to Hold 625 Seminars on Prophet’s Life and Moral Teachings

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The seminars, titled “The Prophet: The Ideal Model of Noble Morals,” are scheduled to take place after the evening prayer on September 1 at Awqaf offices across several border governorates. The initiative is part of the ministry’s broader “Correct Your Concepts” awareness and educational programme.

According to the ministry, the seminars aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of the Prophet’s life and his emphasis on moral virtues, while examining the role of ethical values in shaping individuals and strengthening social relationships.

Speakers will highlight examples from the Prophet’s interactions with others, focusing on compassion, empathy, respect and social solidarity. The programme will also stress that prophetic ethics are not merely theoretical principles but can serve as a practical framework for personal development and building communities based on cooperation and mutual respect.

The initiative is part of the ministry’s wider programme of religious and educational seminars aimed at expanding the role of mosques in public awareness and connecting religious discourse with issues relevant to society.

The seminars will be held in several Egyptian border governorates, including the Red Sea, South Sinai, New Valley, Matrouh, North Sinai and Suez, according to the report.