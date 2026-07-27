Hussaini Shrine Launches Quranic Programme for Arbaeen Pilgrims

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): As part of the programme, dozens of Quranic stations have been set up along the main roads leading to the holy city. The initiative aims to promote Quranic learning, strengthen religious awareness and deepen pilgrims' understanding of Islamic teachings throughout their journey.

Imad Al-Wajidi, a representative of the Dar Al-Quran Al-Kareem Centre, said the stations will offer educational programmes and religious guidance designed to reinforce the teachings of the Holy Qur'an while helping pilgrims maintain a closer connection to their faith during the pilgrimage.

"The initiative seeks to spread Quranic culture, raise awareness of Islamic values and provide religious guidance in a manner that complements the unique spiritual atmosphere of the Arbaeen pilgrimage," he said.

In addition to Quranic education, the stations will provide visitors with opportunities to ask questions about Islamic beliefs and jurisprudence, offering guidance from qualified scholars and educators.

Sayed Khalid Al-Ghalibi, one of the centre's officials, said the stations were established to strengthen pilgrims' religious understanding by explaining key Islamic beliefs and responding to jurisprudential questions.

He noted that the initiative is intended to reinforce authentic Islamic concepts while providing practical religious support to the millions of devotees making the journey to honour Imam Hussain (A.S) during Arbaeen.

The annual Arbaeen pilgrimage, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, attracts millions of worshippers who travel on foot to Karbala to commemorate the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S). The Dar Al-Quran Al-Kareem Centre's initiative forms part of the Holy Shrine's broader efforts to provide spiritual, educational and religious services to pilgrims throughout the pilgrimage season.