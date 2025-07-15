Qatar to launch morning Quranic sessions during summer vacation in 14 centers

AhlulBayt News Agency: Summer morning Quranic sessions are set to begin on Sunday in 14 Quranic centers across Qatar, providing religious education opportunities to young students.

The Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance at the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs announced the launch of registration for the morning Quranic sessions.

This initiative is part of the ministry’s efforts to make productive use of the summer vacation by fostering educational and religious growth among youth.

In a statement issued Monday, the ministry said that the program targets boys aged five and above, offering instruction in basic spelling and Quran review, along with additional programs aimed at promoting Islamic values and positive conduct.

Sessions will commence next Sunday and continue through the end of the month, distributed across 14 centers throughout different regions to maximize access and benefit.

The classes will be held four days a week—from Sunday to Wednesday—from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, supervised by specialized teachers in Quran and its sciences.

The Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance emphasized the significance of these sessions in cultivating love for the Holy Quran and nurturing Islamic principles in children within an engaging and secure learning environment.

This program aligns with the ministry’s broader mission to spread Islamic knowledge and enhance religious awareness in society, especially among the younger generation.

The initiative ultimately aims to help raise a generation that is conscious of and committed to its Islamic identity.

