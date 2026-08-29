Araghchi: Islamic unity is main solution to countering Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's foreign minister told Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, deputy head of Lebanon's Supreme Islamic Shia Council, that Islamic unity is the main solution to countering Israeli aggression and expansionism.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed Iran's firm support for the Lebanese people and the country's territorial integrity and national sovereignty, in a meeting with a senior Lebanese Shia cleric in Tehran.

Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, deputy head of Lebanon's Supreme Islamic Shia Council, travelled to Tehran at the head of a delegation to take part in the 40th Islamic Unity Conference. He briefed Araghchi on the latest situation in Lebanon and the continued Israeli aggression against the country, and praised Iran's principled positions in support of the Lebanese people and their sovereignty.

Araghchi thanked al-Khatib for attending the conference and stressed Iran's special attention to ending the war against Lebanon and the necessity of Israeli forces withdrawing from occupied Lebanese areas. He said strengthening unity and cohesion among Islamic countries was essential to countering Israeli genocide, warmongering and expansionism, and called for stronger solidarity among Islamic and regional states to confront threats and destructive interference in the region.

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