Secretary-General of Hezbollah: We Remain in Field, Not Accept Proposed Plans; Not Surrender

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Naim Qassem, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah in Lebanon, rejected the framework agreement and direct negotiations with the Zionist regime, and emphasized adherence to the November 27, 2024 agreement, which was concluded under the framework of Resolution 1701.

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah believes that the region is witnessing a historic realignment in the balance of power. He stated that the United States is seeking to expand its sphere of domination and create the conditions for the realization of Greater Israel, while Iran and the resistance front stand against plans for division, occupation, and tutelage.

Stating that the attacks by the United States and the Zionist regime have not achieved their objectives despite heavy casualties and costs in Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, Yemen, and Iraq, he added that it was these sacrifices that halted this project. The Zionist regime, even after three years since the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, has not been able to achieve its goals, although it has left behind widespread killing, destruction, and aggression.

Criticism of Direct Negotiations

Sheikh Naim Qassem criticized the performance of the Lebanese government and said that this government has not chosen a worthy path. A path that is not honorable for it, nor for Lebanon, nor for the sacrifices of the Lebanese people. The Lebanese government has set aside the November 27, 2024 agreement and has entered into direct negotiations with the Zionist regime.

He continued that these negotiations have led neither to a ceasefire nor to a withdrawal. The continuation of the Zionist regime's attacks during and after the negotiations is a sign of humiliating submission, without receiving any concession or anything in return.

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah called for the use of indirect negotiations and criticized the role of the United States. He stated that the United States and the Zionist regime are one and the same. Washington is not a mediator between Lebanon and the Zionist regime, and another mediator must be sought.

Sheikh Naim Qassem emphasized that Hezbollah does not seek war and said that the movement has accepted the November 27, 2024 agreement. An agreement that stresses the withdrawal of the Zionist regime's forces from southern Lebanon and the deployment of the Lebanese army in that region within the framework of Resolution 1701.

The Framework Agreement is Illegitimate

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah said that the movement considers the current situation a blatant aggression by the Zionist regime and not a mutual war, because the Zionist regime continues its attacks despite Hezbollah's adherence to the agreement.

He also stated that raising the issue of disarming Hezbollah gives the Zionist regime a pretext to continue its attacks. The Zionist will always tell you that it wants Hezbollah's weapons. Hezbollah's weapons mean even a single bullet and even a pistol, and this matter will not end until the Day of Judgment.

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah emphasized that the movement will remain in the field and will not accept the proposed plans. He described the resistance's achievements as preventing the Zionist regime from reaching Beirut, preventing the realization of the Greater Israel project, and preventing the imposition of new realities on Lebanon's borders.

Sheikh Naim Qassem also said regarding the experimental zones and the fact-finding committee that Hezbollah opposes these plans and any arrangements resulting from them. He emphasized, “We oppose the framework agreement and demand its cancellation.”

He added that this agreement is illegitimate, illegal, and humiliating, destroys Lebanon's sovereignty and does not restore its rights, and falls outside the framework of the law, Lebanese consensus, and the agreement concluded on November 27, 2024.

We Will Not Surrender

Sheikh Naim Qassem once again stressed Hezbollah's opposition to Lebanon making concessions and said that the movement only accepts the implementation of the November 27, 2024 agreement, which was conducted under the framework of Resolution 1701, and will not accept anything else.

Addressing Hezbollah's supporters, he promised that the movement will continue its social support and the reconstruction and restoration process, and called on them to exercise patience. Sheikh Naim Qassem emphasized that Hezbollah will continue its confrontation and will not surrender.

At the end of his remarks, he stated, “We and you are in the same boat. As much as we can, we will cooperate with you and help you to preserve your dignity, to continue your presence, for social assistance, for reconstruction, and for restoration.”

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