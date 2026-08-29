Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h), Mercy to the Worlds, Pakistani Scholar Emphasized

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Hafiz Sayed Riaz Hussain Najafi, in his speech at the Imam Ali (a.s.) Grand Mosque in the Jamia al-Muntazar Seminary, stated that the month of Rabi' al-Awwal is a month of joy, and the greatest joy in this month is the blessed birth of the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h.), the commander of the prophets, Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (p.b.u.h.). The beginning of the Imamate of Imam Mahdi (a.s.) also occurred in this month, and the marriage of the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h.) and Hazrat Khadija al-Kubra (a.s.) also took place in the month of Rabi' al-Awwal. Additionally, the blessed birth of Imam Ja'far Sadiq (a.s.) occurred on the 17th of Rabi' al-Awwal.

Referring to the fact that God has created variety in human life, he said that God has placed variety in human life because humans love variety, and if this were not the case, the Children of Israel would have been satisfied with "manna and quail," but that did not happen.

The head of Pakistan's Wifaq al-Madaris al-Shi'ah, referring to the current conditions of the Islamic world, added that today there are problems in every country, and Muslims sometimes, over minor disagreements, seek to harm one another. In fact, the root of many of these problems is a lack of tolerance and forbearance. This is while our enemies are united against us, but we, who believe in one God, one Prophet, one Quran, and one Qibla, have not been able to unite as we should.

Ayatollah Najafi further emphasized the necessity of studying the life and conduct of the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h.) and stated that if we study the Prophet's conduct, we see that in the Constitution of Medina, he brought together followers of different religions and even established a pact among them for the defense of Medina.

He added that the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h.) was a mercy to all the worlds. He was a mercy for the entire universe and possessed sublime character

The head of Pakistan's Wifaq al-Madaris al-Shi'ah, referring to the teachings of the Holy Quran, said that according to the Quran, worthy people avoid vain and frivolous matters.

He then criticized some governmental policies regarding the holding of religious ceremonies and said that the mistake of our officials is that holding celebrations for the birth of the Prophet (p.b.u.h.) or mourning processions for Imam Hussain (a.s.) requires a permit, while many wrong and inappropriate acts are carried out without permission.

Ayatollah Najafi emphasized that if you obey God and His Prophet, your dignity in this world will increase, and otherwise, humiliation and disgrace will be your lot.

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