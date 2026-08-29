Tucker Carlson Responds to Nuclear Threat Against Iran: Trump Must Be Removed Immediately

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Tucker Carlson, an American conservative broadcaster and former supporter of Donald Trump, called for the immediate removal of the US president, referring to the possibility of using nuclear weapons in a war between America and Iran.

According to Newsweek, Carlson, in his program, warning about the danger of escalating a nuclear conflict, said that any senior official who raises the possibility of using nuclear weapons "forfeits their right to lead" and must be removed immediately.

He also emphasized that he had previously opposed efforts to impeach Trump and considered them futile, but described the possibility of the US president deciding to use nuclear weapons as crossing a "red line."

Carlson, referring to Trump's previous statements about Iran, including the threat to destroy "all of civilization" in that country if it does not accept Washington's demands, considered these positions to have a nuclear threat component.

These remarks come as differences between Carlson and Trump over foreign policy and America's war against Iran have increased. Carlson also announced in June that he had distanced himself from the Republican Party and would no longer support it, even speaking about the possibility of forming a third party.

Carlson had previously criticized America's warmongering policies and heavy military costs, and considered foreign wars as one of the factors increasing the country's debt.

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