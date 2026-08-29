Trump's Contradictions; No Desire to End War Quickly, Insist on Continuing Pressure on Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The war of the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran, contrary to Donald Trump's earlier promises about the brevity of this conflict, has entered its sixth month; an issue that has confronted the US president with questions about the achievement of declared objectives and the future of the war.

Trump had previously spoken of a quick end to the war, but now his positions have changed and he emphasizes that he is in no hurry to end the conflict.

He has also claimed that Iran is in a difficult situation and has limited capabilities, while Tehran continues to resist and persist in countering American pressure.

Meanwhile, the US administration has announced a shift in its focus from military operations to increasing economic pressure on Iran. Under this approach, Washington is seeking to increase pressure on Iran's economy by imposing more sanctions and threatening countries and entities that have economic exchanges with Tehran.

The continuation of the war has also raised concerns about the depletion of American ammunition reserves.

Reports indicate that the prolongation of the conflict could affect Washington's military readiness in other parts of the world.

On the other hand, the cost of the war for the United States has increased, and its continuation could affect the political standing of Republicans ahead of the November midterm elections.

The Strait of Hormuz also remains one of the most important points of this crisis. Although Trump has claimed that this strategic passageway remains open, the number of ships passing through it has decreased significantly compared to the pre-war period.

This situation could have consequences for the global energy market and the economies of countries dependent on oil and gas exports in the region.

Trump has also repeatedly claimed that the US and Israeli military operations have severely weakened Iran's military capabilities.

However, analysts believe that despite the economic damage caused by the war and decades of sanctions, Iran has considerable experience in adapting to economic pressures and has been able to establish networks for oil exports and financial transactions.

Some experts have also warned that Washington may have underestimated Iran's will and ability to withstand pressure; an issue that could challenge the Trump administration's calculations about achieving a political outcome through increased economic pressure.

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