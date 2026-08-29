Shia Scholars Criticize Taliban for Lack of Response to Demands; Taliban: Demands, Legacy of Republic

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the occasion of the blessed birth of the Seal of the Prophets (p.b.u.h.), a magnificent ceremony was held on Friday, August 28, at the Al-Zahra (a.s.) Mosque in the western part of Kabul, attended by members of the Shia Scholars Council of Afghanistan, Shia scholars and elders, government officials, and other segments of society.

At this ceremony, a number of Shia scholars, including Hojat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Sayed Hussain Alemi Balkhi, a senior member of the Scholars Council, as well as Noorul Haq Anwar, head of the Taliban government's Administrative Affairs, delivered speeches and used the opportunity to express their views on the problems and responses to the demands of the Shia community.

Hojat al-Islam Alemi Balkhi, in his speech, referring to the demands of the Shia community and the personal status of the Shia, stated that the Taliban government has so far not responded to the demands of the Shia community.

The head of the secretariat of the Shia Scholars Council of Afghanistan, regarding the formation of an inclusive government and the integration of Shia elites into the government, stated that the Shia community should be made partners in the government, and likewise, a special committee should be established by the Taliban government to address the problems of the Shia.

Later in the ceremony, Noorul Haq Anwar, head of the Taliban government's Administrative Affairs, reacted to Alemi Balkhi's remarks and the raising of the Shia community's demands.

He emphasized that these demands and the people's requests are a legacy of the republican era, which says that in government, everyone should have a role based on their own preference, and through this method, divisions among the people should be implemented; while this system existed in past regimes and yielded nothing but hatred and created problems.

This senior Taliban official, regarding an inclusive government, noted that there is no example of such a government in the countries of the world, and no one can define such a government either.

Mr. Anwar explicitly stated that Afghanistan's current system is free and acts independently in its decision-making, neither interfering in other countries nor allowing such interference.

Stating that the Taliban does not deny the presence of the Shia in the government, he noted that steps have been taken in this regard, but many have exploited this issue to fuel division.

The head of the Taliban government's Administrative Affairs added that in the current system of Afghanistan, no one has the right to oppress the Shia, and if anyone makes accusations or inappropriate remarks against the Shia community, it stems from their personal perspective, and the Taliban government does not hold such a view.

At this ceremony, which was hosted by the Shia Scholars Council of Afghanistan, Professor Akbari, deputy of the Shia Scholars Council, and Mohammad Ali Akhlaqi, head of the Supreme Commission of Shia in Afghanistan, also expressed their views.

It is worth mentioning that the ceremony organizers had invited some senior Taliban officials, including Mullah Hassan Akhund, the prime minister of the government, but among them, only the head of Administrative Affairs attended the gathering.

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