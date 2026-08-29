"Zizom"; An Anonymous Account That Plays the Role of Government in Bahrain

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In recent days, the role of some anonymous accounts on the social network "X" in Bahrain's security and judicial developments has come under scrutiny; accounts that are said to target citizens and activists before official bodies take action, and afterward also report on the implementation of announced decisions.

Meanwhile, an account named "Zizom" has been raised as one of these influential accounts; an account that critics of the Bahraini government claim has extended its activity beyond publishing content in cyberspace and has led to issuing orders against citizens and pursuing security and judicial cases.

These claims come as in recent years, political and security restrictions against opponents in Bahrain, particularly Shia, have been one of the main axes of human rights criticisms against Manama.

Critics also claim that in some cases, religious activities and the holding of Shia rituals have faced restrictions, and a number of clerics, preachers, and religious activists have been subjected to pressure or prosecution.

The continuation of such a trend has increased concerns about the expansion of the Bahraini government's security approach and the deepening of the gap between the ruling authority and sections of society; especially since the use of anonymous accounts to target citizens, if proven, could raise serious questions about the transparency and accountability of the country's official institutions.

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