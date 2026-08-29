After Complaint by US Shia Foundation; Baltimore School Board Member Apologizes for Islamophobic Post

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A member of the Baltimore City Board of Education, located in the state of Maryland, publicly apologized after an official complaint by the Shia Foundation of America regarding the publication and endorsement of an anti-Islamic post on social media; a post in which Islamic Sharia was portrayed as a threat to women's rights.

Maggie Litz Domanowski, a member of the Baltimore County Board of Education, had republished an image on Facebook that read: "If you are worried about the MAGA movement destroying women's rights, then you should learn about Islamic Sharia." She also endorsed this message with the comment "Not wrong"; an action that drew reactions from Muslim families and Islamic community leaders.

Following this action, the Shia Foundation of America submitted an official complaint to the Baltimore County Board of Education and emphasized that the issue is not limited to an offensive social media post, but the statements and positions of an elected official responsible for public schools can affect Muslim students and the educational environment.

In its complaint, the foundation warned that portraying Islam as a threatening religion could reinforce stereotypes, mockery, exclusion, and even bullying against Muslim children. The foundation also noted that Muslim students in Baltimore County schools include children who wear hijab, fast during Ramadan, go to mosques with their families, observe Islamic occasions, pray, and are openly recognized by their religious identity.

At the end of the Board of Education meeting on August 25, Domanowski publicly apologized for her post. However, the Shia Foundation of America announced that this apology does not mean the matter is over.

The Shia Foundation of America emphasized that the Shia community remains deeply disturbed by the publication of the original post and the endorsement of content that many Muslim families view as promoting the idea that Islam should be feared. According to the foundation, an apology does not necessarily immediately repair the harm caused and the trust that has been damaged between Muslim families and educational system officials.

The Shia Muslim Foundation of America concluded by stating that it will continue to listen to the views and concerns of Shia families and will monitor the response of public schools and elected officials in Baltimore County to this issue. The foundation emphasized that what happens after the apology, particularly in the context of rebuilding trust among children and families who felt targeted by the original message, is of fundamental importance.

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