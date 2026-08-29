Indictment Issued in Case of Martyrdom of Supreme Leader and Students in Minab

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ali Salehi, the Tehran Prosecutor, announced that the indictment in the case of the terrorist act that led to the martyrdom of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Grand Ayatollah Sayed Ali Khamenei (r.a.), and four members of his honorable family, was issued following the completion of preliminary investigations and the examination of domestic and international evidence and documents, and was sent to the court for adjudication and issuance of a verdict.

He stated that in this case, all those responsible, the perpetrators, and the masterminds of the crime have been pursued judicially. One of the most important charges is participation in spreading corruption on earth through the commission of a terrorist act that led to the martyrdom of the Supreme Leader and four members of his honorable family. The indictment specifies that by targeting the highest political authority and leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran, objectives including striking the structure of the government and coercively influencing the country's policies were pursued; an act that, from the perspective of criminal law and international documents related to counter-terrorism, entails criminal responsibility for the perpetrators, those who ordered it, and its planners.

The Tehran Prosecutor continued that another part of this indictment pertains to the martyrdom of the honorable daughter, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, and 14-month-old grandchild of the martyred Leader of the Revolution. This section specifies that in the legal assessment of such an attack, one cannot merely focus on the declared objective of the operation, nor can the deaths of women, children, and other civilians be excluded from the scope of terrorist acts under the label of "human casualties."

Salehi emphasized that in the issued indictment, alongside domestic laws, reference has been made to the principles and rules of international law and humanitarian law, especially the laws related to the protection of civilians and the prohibition of attacks.

He added that this case, in addition to determining the judicial fate of the defendants within the country, will also be usable as a legal document of the Islamic Republic of Iran for pursuing the criminal responsibility of the masterminds and perpetrators on the international stage.

The Tehran Prosecutor also announced the issuance of an indictment in the case of the terrorist act that led to the martyrdom of students of the Shajareh Tayyibeh School in Minab, and said that in this case as well, after the completion of preliminary investigations and the examination of domestic and international evidence and documents, the indictment was issued and sent to the court for adjudication and issuance of a verdict. In this case, too, all those responsible and the perpetrators of the crime have been pursued judicially.

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