Widening the Gap Between the Government and the Shia Community in Bahrain

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Political and social developments in recent years in Bahrain show that the distance between the country's government and a significant portion of society, particularly the Shia, remains persistent, and security policies and political and religious restrictions have failed to end the crisis of trust between the two sides.

Since 2011, widespread protests in Bahrain have been met with the government's security crackdowns, and subsequently, numerous restrictions have been imposed on political opponents, social activists, and some religious institutions; an issue that has led to an increase in internal tensions and the continuation of the political divide in the country.

Meanwhile, the government's increased monitoring of religious activities, mosques, Hussainiyas, and Shia endowment institutions has created further sensitivity.

Critics believe that greater interference by state institutions in the management of these centers could affect their historical independence and widen the scope of disagreements between the government and the Shia community.

Hussainiyas and endowment institutions in Bahrain's Shia community are not merely religious centers; rather, over the past decades, they have played an important role in social, cultural, educational, and local affairs. Therefore, any restriction on their activities could have consequences beyond the religious sphere.

In the foreign arena as well, Manama's policies, including the expansion of relations with the Zionist regime at a time when the Gaza war remains one of the most important issues of the Islamic world, have faced criticism at the level of public opinion in Bahrain and the region.

In such circumstances, the continuation of the security approach and political and religious restrictions could deepen the gap between the ruling authority and society rather than reduce grievances; because the political experience of various countries has shown that public trust is not built through security tools, and maintaining sustainable stability requires political participation, respect for citizenship rights, and respect for social and religious identities.

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