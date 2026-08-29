Nancy Pelosi: US Not Achieved Even Single Strategic Goal in War Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The former Speaker of the US House of Representatives acknowledged that her country, after six months and spending billions of dollars in the war against Iran, has still not achieved a single strategic goal.

Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the US House of Representatives, in a post on X, while criticizing the Trump administration's approach in the war against Iran, wrote: It has now been six months since Trump's illegal war against Iran - a catastrophic mistake that has claimed the lives of 19 soldiers and left more than 750 wounded.

She added that after six months and spending billions of dollars, the "epic failure" operation has still not achieved a single strategic goal.

Pelosi used the phrase "epic failure" ironically in this message to emphasize Trump's failure in this war and aggression against Iran.

Previously, Chuck Schumer, the minority leader of Democrats in the US Senate, had said: Six months have passed since Trump started a war against Iran that endangered our armed forces. Six months have passed since Trump ignited a war that caused a staggering increase in fuel prices and global instability. The Trump administration is publishing blatant lies about its failure regarding Iran, while the reality is that after six months, Iran still has the Strait of Hormuz under its control.

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