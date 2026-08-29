Traditional "Julus" Celebration Held in Bangladesh on Birth of Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h)

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The port city of Chittagong in Bangladesh, coinciding with the blessed Eid of the Prophet's (p.b.u.h) birth, witnessed the magnificent holding of the traditional "Julus" ceremony with the broad and passionate participation of devout people.

In this religious ritual, which was held in an atmosphere filled with spirituality, the main streets of the city were filled with eager crowds who, holding green flags and placards with religious themes, expressed their heartfelt devotion to the sacred presence of the Great Prophet (p.b.u.h). Many participants, dressed in traditional attire, gave a special and distinctive appearance to this procession.

Local sources reported that on this occasion, the cityscape of Chittagong had changed, and various areas, especially "Kazi Dewri" and surrounding neighborhoods, had taken on a festive atmosphere with colorful lighting, the installation of flags, and decorative banners. After sunset, the lighting effects on buildings and streets doubled the city's spiritual vitality.

The resonance of Salawat and Naat recitations throughout the procession route filled the atmosphere of Chittagong with the fragrance of spirituality. Religious affairs experts describe the Chittagong "Julus" celebration as more than just a procession, considering it a symbol of Muslims' renewal of their covenant with prophetic teachings and a manifestation of love and respect for the Holy Prophet's (p.b.u.h) conduct.

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