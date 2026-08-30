Toronto Muslim Youth Invited to Learn About Canada's Indigenous History and Culture

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A special educational and experiential program for young Canadian Muslims in the Greater Toronto Area seeks to familiarize the younger Muslim generation with the history, culture, and perspectives of Canada's Indigenous peoples up close, while creating a foundation for dialogue and cooperation between these two communities.

The "Muslim-Indigenous Connection" (MIC) program is set to run from October 1 to November 30, 2026. It invites Muslim youth aged 15 to 30 to move beyond purely book-based learning and instead gain a deeper understanding of Indigenous history and lived realities through direct dialogue with Elders and knowledge keepers from Indigenous communities, visits to relevant sites, and participation in community activities.

Learning from History Through Relationship and Dialogue

The organizers of the "Muslim-Indigenous Connection" program believe that genuine solidarity between Muslims and Canada's Indigenous communities is impossible without an understanding of the land and the living history of the peoples who have inhabited it for generations.

To that end, the program aims to take education about Indigenous history beyond historical facts and transform it into an experience grounded in dialogue, relationship, and direct engagement.

One of the program's central themes is the concept of Seven Generations planning—a perspective that emphasizes the present generation's responsibility toward future generations. This concept resonates with principles emphasized in the Islamic tradition, including accountability, stewardship, sustainability, and consideration of how today's decisions affect future generations.

Bridging Islamic Teachings and Indigenous Knowledge

The program seeks to explore topics such as justice, social responsibility, care for the land, and communal obligation through the lenses of both Islamic teachings and Indigenous knowledge.

This approach has also drawn attention among some Canadian Muslim leaders and activists, and organizers stress the importance of building deeper ties between Canadian Muslims and Indigenous communities.

What Will Participants Learn?

The Fall 2026 "Muslim-Indigenous Connection" program includes various components such as direct education and dialogue, communication skills development, experiential learning, youth-driven community projects, and a closing ceremony. The program will feature joint sessions with Muslim leaders and scholars, alongside Indigenous Elders and knowledge keepers, to discuss justice, responsibility toward the land, and historical realities. Participants will also receive practical training in constructive dialogue, relationship-building, and intercultural communication. Interactive sessions and guided visits to sites and centers related to Indigenous communities in the Toronto area will be part of this educational experience. Participants will have the opportunity to apply what they learn through small, hands-on projects in mosques, schools, and community and civic settings, and to propose initiatives that strengthen relationships and reconciliation between communities. The program will conclude with a ceremony honoring youth participation and leadership, and showcasing the outcomes of their projects.

An Opportunity to Build Lasting Relationships

The ultimate goal of "Muslim-Indigenous Connection" is not merely to teach Indigenous history. Organizers want participants to leave the program with the knowledge and skills needed to foster long-term relationships and sustainable collaboration between Muslim and Indigenous communities.

Registration Deadline

The 2026 program is designed for Muslim youth aged 15 to 30 in the Greater Toronto Area. The application deadline is September 15, 2026.

Those interested can visit the program website at www.micpathway.ca for more details and to submit an application.

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