Resistance Will Thwart Enemy's Project, No Matter How Severe the Aggression, Hezbollah Secretary-General Emphasized

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Naim Qassem, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah in Lebanon, at the closing ceremony of the 40th International Conference on Islamic Unity in Tehran, while emphasizing the role of resistance and steadfastness of nations in neutralizing the plans of the enemies, stated, "As long as nations stand firm against the enemy and defend their rights and land, the plans of the enemies will not succeed, even if this steadfastness is accompanied by widespread sanctions, military aggression, and heavy costs."

Sheikh Naim Qassem stated in his remarks that the defeat of the Zionist regime in wars has been the result of popular resistance and steadfastness, and added, "Every degree of steadfastness, no matter how heavy its cost, provides the ground for restoring our position and strengthening our ability to achieve our goals and defeat the enemy's project."

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, emphasizing the necessity of Islamic unity, asserted that differences among Muslims should not lead to the creation of an internal front and distract them from the main enemy. He also described America as the enemy of nations, which, according to him, seeks to strike at the roots of the Islamic project and the rights of the people in the region.

Referring to his remarks at the Islamic Unity Conference, he stated, "The martyred Ayatollah Sayed Ali Khamenei moved from theoretical Islamic unity toward practical unity, and this approach led to the revival of the Palestinian cause, a cause that, according to Sheikh Qassem, has manifested itself in the form of blood, weapons, wealth, confrontation, and a common enemy with the Zionist regime and America."

Sheikh Naim Qassem also described the unity among Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, and other political currents opposed to the Zionist regime in Lebanon as an example of genuine unity and emphasized, "Any retreat in the face of the enemy can pave the way for destruction, while resistance and steadfastness, even with heavy losses and costs, can prevent the enemy's advance."

He concluded by saying, "Whatever America and Israel do, and no matter how severe the sanctions and military aggression, resistance and steadfastness will bring down the enemy's project."

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