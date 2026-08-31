Tehran people celebrate Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands gathered on Tehran's Karim Khan street on Sunday for the fourth annual "Ummat Ahmad" celebration, marking the Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary and Islamic Unity Week.

The event, which has grown in recent years, is part of Unity Week which contributes to promoting closeness among Islamic schools of thought.

The celebration has become a showcase of coexistence among Iran's ethnic and religious communities, with participants stressing that unity is essential for a prosperous and proud Iran.

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