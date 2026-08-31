IRGC strikes US military positions in Jordan in response to Larak Island attack

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has announced that its Aerospace Force has struck American military positions in Jordan, delivering a decisive response to the American terrorist assault on Larak Island.

In a statement issued on Monday morning, the IRGC said a combined missile and drone operation, codenamed “Punishment of the Aggressor,” targeted the King Hussein and Al-Azraq military bases hosting US forces.

The operation hit “technical and repair infrastructure, as well as the enemy fighter deployment sites,” inflicting significant damage on the aggressor’s military assets.

The IRGC said the strike was the necessary and lawful answer to Sunday night’s attack on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz, which martyred and wounded a number of Iranian combatants and compatriots.

“Aggression and crimes will not solve the enemy’s desperation in attempting to weaken the Islamic Republic’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, and every attack will be met with even more devastating responses,” the statement declared.

The operation underscores Iran’s unwavering policy that any assault on Iranian soil, particularly in the strategic waters of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, will be answered in kind and with greater force.

Iranian officials have long warned that Washington’s attempts to challenge the Islamic Republic’s sovereign presence along this vital waterway only expose the enemy’s strategic bankruptcy.

Larak Island sits at the heart of the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important energy corridor. Iranian authorities have repeatedly stated that control of the waterway is a matter of national security and that no foreign power will be permitted to dictate terms there.

Sources described Monday’s strikes as precise, calibrated, and aimed at the infrastructure that enables US warplanes and support operations from Jordanian territory. By hitting maintenance facilities and fighter deployment sites, the IRGC said it has degraded the enemy’s ability to project force from those bases.

The US-Israeli aggression began on February 28, when the US and Israel launched large-scale strikes against the Islamic Republic.

Iran responded with daily waves of missile and drone strikes targeting US and Israeli assets in the region.

Tehran and Washington later signed the Islamabad MoU on June 17 in an effort to end the aggression. However, repeated US attacks on southern Iran violated the agreement.

Iran has since suspended contact with the US, maintaining that dialogue will not resume until the US ends its military attacks and hostile rhetoric.

In accordance with its inherent right of self-defense enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter, the Islamic Republic of Iran responded by targeting the positions and bases of the United States and the Zionist regime that participated in the aggression.

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