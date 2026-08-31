IRGC warns enemy shifting to psychological warfare after 200 days of failed military aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organization has warned that the enemy, frustrated by 200 days of Iranian resistance, is now pursuing a strategy of "eroding national stability and resilience through psychological warfare."

In a statement, the IRGC's Intelligence Organization said the enemy has shifted tactics after failing to achieve their military objectives against the Islamic Republic.

The new approach relies increasingly on economic pressure, psychological warfare, and attempts to foment unrest from within.

The statement said that the Iranian people's response to this new phase is based on disrupting the enemy's command capability, striking the network of terrorist collaborators, and countering those who seek to undermine stability and unity.

The IRGC emphasized that the enemy has already witnessed the power of this resolve.

The "200-day resistance" refers to the period since the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran began on February 28, 2026, with joint strikes that assassinated late Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and targeted nuclear facilities, schools, and hospitals.

Despite the sustained military offensive and hybrid warfare, Iran's armed forces continue their operations against US and Israeli targets across the region. Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz continues, and the Islamic Republic has maintained its commitment to responding to any aggression.

Iran's strong unity across the battlefield, the streets, diplomacy, and service sectors created the 200 days of resistance against the American-Zionist plan.

In a detailed statement late last week, the IRGC Intelligence Organization stated that the enemy has acknowledged the failure of its strategy of regime change through military strikes and is now resorting to a combination of limited attacks, activation of crisis hotspots, psychological warfare, destabilization of financial markets, and security operations.

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