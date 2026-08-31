Iranian lawmaker tells US forces to just flee after Larak Island attack

AhlulBayt News Agency: The chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission has told the United States after Sunday night’s attack on Larak Island that the latest crime will not go unanswered and that American forces should “just flee.”

Ebrahim Azizi wrote on Sunday night on X in reaction to America’s crime: “Test our will once again, and you will pay a heavier price. The response is on the way; just flee!”

The senior lawmaker said any fresh attempt to test the Islamic Republic’s resolve would only deepen the cost of Washington’s already humiliating defeats.

“Testing our will again will only make the cost of your disgraceful failures heavier,” Azizi said.

He stressed that no crime at any level will go unanswered. The coming reply, he said, will be devastating, more painful than previous blows, and a lesson that completes the chain of American setbacks.

“Wait in fear and terror,” he added.

The warning came hours after the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said the American enemy carried out a terrorist strike on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz, martyring and wounding several combatants and civilians.

The IRGC stated that the sons of Islamic Iran would answer the aggression and punish the aggressor.

Sunday’s terrorist assault marked the first US strike on Iranian territory in weeks and another act of desperation by an enemy that has already suffered successive military and political failures in the region.

The United States has no lasting place in West Asia; its bases have become a source of insecurity rather than protection, and every new crime only brings a heavier price. In earlier statements this summer, Azizi has told American forces to speed their withdrawal and not waste even a second before fleeing.

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