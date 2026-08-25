Revolutionary Guards Mark Government Week by Declaring Full Readiness for Strategic Cooperation

ABNA24 - The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has declared that its cooperation with the Iranian government is the key to tackle the increased US economic pressures.

The IRGC published a statement on Monday to mark the start of the Government Week, a national event in Iran to commeorate the martyrdom of the top Iranian statemen in the first years after the Islamic Revolution, namely President Rajaei and Prime Minister Bahonar.

IRGC declared its full readiness for strategic cooperation with the government against the enemy's economic war, and considered synergy between the IRGC and the government to be the country's key to bypass multi-layered sanctions and strengthen national resilience.

The IRGC statement described the economic war as today's main battle with the enemy.



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