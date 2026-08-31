IRGC: US terrorist attack on Larak Island will be answered, aggressor to be punished

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says the latest terrorist strike on Iran’s Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz martyred and wounded several IRGC combatants and civilians, and has promised that the aggression will not go unanswered.

In a statement issued shortly after the terrorist attack on Sunday night, the IRGC Public Relations Department said the American-Zionist enemy, acting out of desperation over its domestic failures and falling standing among regional states, once again sought to revive its “sinister role” and shape public opinion through an act of aggression.

“In an aggressive act, [the enemy] attacked Larak Island, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of several of our combatants and compatriots,” the statement said.

“The sons of Islamic Iran will answer this action and will result in the punishment of the aggressor.”

The IRGC opened the statement with the Qur’anic verse: “Indeed, We will take vengeance upon the criminals.”

The Tasnim News Agency, citing initial field reports, said two people were martyred and two others wounded in the US assault. Local residents also reported hearing explosions near the island.

IRGC spokesman and public relations chief Hossein Mohebbi called the strike a grave blunder committed in the middle of Washington’s economic war on Iran.

“This action was a strategic and fatal error by the Trump regime in the course of the economic war, an error that will shift the balance against its planners and will entail heavy costs,” Mohebbi said.

“The enemy will pay the consequences of this miscalculation in both the economic and military arenas,” he added.

Larak sits at the northern edge of the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials have long described the island as part of the country’s sovereign territory and a front line in the defense of the Persian Gulf.

The American media later claimed US forces had struck “launchers” on the island. Tehran rejects such accounts as a familiar pretext used to justify attacks on Iranian soil and to cover the enemy’s inability to impose its will in the region.

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