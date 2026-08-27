Iran maintains control over Strait of Hormuz: IRGC

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says Iran maintains control over the Strait of Hormuz and is moving beyond a reactive posture toward greater strategic initiative in shaping the course and cost of war and diplomacy.

In a statement on Thursday, the IRGC Intelligence Organization said that the “unity of the battlefield, streets, diplomacy and public service” has resulted in 200 days of resistance against the US–Israeli plan.

The organization said that US intelligence assessments indicate Iran has moved beyond the stage of safeguarding its survival, strengthened its national resilience and asymmetric capabilities, maintained control over the Strait of Hormuz, and is moving to increase its strategic initiative and influence over the timing, location, and cost of war and diplomacy.

The IRGC also said that the enemy has acknowledged the failure of its strategy of “regime change through military strikes” and is now pursuing a combination of limited attacks, the activation of crisis hotspots, psychological warfare, financial market destabilization, and security operations.

According to the IRGC, the strategy aims to shift Iran from “resistance to subordination,” make its defense capabilities dependent, and turn the country’s revolutionary approach into a passive one.

The statement also said that a Mossad project to establish a covert structure aimed at exerting pressure from within Iran had been identified, adding that the enemy has, over the past 60 days, sought to use cognitive and intelligence warfare to undermine the role of the Strait of Hormuz, limit the capabilities of the Resistance Front, impose a naval blockade, and exacerbate discontent, polarization and social divisions by exploiting and magnifying domestic problems.

The IRGC Intelligence Organization described the main objective of these measures as “disrupting stability and weakening the national resilience of Iranians” by creating fear and uncertainty. It also added that the failure to achieve the objectives of the war against Iran, along with developments inside the United States—including the dismissal of more than 23 military commanders and dozens of political and intelligence officials, declining public support for US President Donald Trump, and US military constraints—has reduced Washington’s ability to implement its plans against Iran.

The organization concluded by saying that maintaining constant military readiness, countering actions that undermine public calm and national cohesion, preventing hostile intelligence operations, and confronting “neo-Daesh” elements and terrorist networks are among its priorities.