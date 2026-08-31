IRGC spokesman: US attack on Larak Island will shift balance of power against planners

AhlulBayt News Agency: Spokesman for the of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi says that the US attack on Larak Island will shift the balance of power against its planners.

The US attack on the Persian Gulf island of Larak left several Iranian military personnel and civilians martyred and wounded, he said, adding that powerful Iranian Armed Forces vowed to respond to the act of aggression.

In a statement issued on Sunday night, the IRGC’s Public Relations Department said the act of aggression of “the American-Zionist enemy” was born out of “desperation” to revive its sinister role and diminishing credibility among regional states.

This act will draw a response by the Armed Forces and the aggressor will be punished, it further added.

Larak Island is just offshore from the key port of Bandar Abbas and sits right on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global shipping. Some 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas used to travel through before the war began.

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