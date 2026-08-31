  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Pictures

Photos: 40th International Islamic Unity Conference in Qom - 2

AhlulBayt News Agency: The 40th International Islamic Unity Conference was held on Saturday (August 29, 2026), in Qom, with the presence of seminary and university elites and experts. Aimed at examining civilization-building ideas and governance under the shadow of Islamic unity, the conference explored "reconstruction of the Ummah's identity" and "civilizational power-building" centered on the thoughts of the martyred Imam, Ayatollah Khamenei.

31 August 2026 - 11:47
News ID: 1859376
Source: Abna24

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha