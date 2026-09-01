Photos: "Unity Flagbearers" Conference by Afghan Refugees in Mashhad

According to Ahlulbayt International News Agency (ABNA), the "Unity Flagbearers" conference, with the presence of Ayatollah Mohammadi, the representative of the Supreme Leader in Sistan and Baluchestan province, as well as Shia and Sunni scholars, was held on Sunday, August 30, 2026, coinciding with the birth anniversaries of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq (AS), by the Cultural and Social Foundation of Afghans Residing in the Islamic Republic of Iran, in the holy city of Mashhad.