Iran media people reaffirm commitment to Imam "Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei’s" guidelines

They made the pledge in a statement released on Monday in response to a Friday message by the Leader marking the Government Week, accoridng to Press TV.

The media professionals said Ayatollah Khamenei’s message goes far beyond a mere commemorative text and is a clear roadmap in the midst of the hybrid and existential war waged by the enemies of the homeland.

“We, as those working in the fields of thought and media, ... will make the guidelines the leading principle of our efforts. We pledge that, at this critical juncture, we will reorganize our ranks and serve as a powerful force in the jihad of enlightenment, while working to strengthen the foundations of national unity.”

The statement said the foremost duty of the media professionals is to truthfully portray Iran’s progress and national dignity at a time when Western media is using all its power to spread despair, downplay the Iranian achievements, and undermine public morale.

Meanwhile, the signatories to the statement said they will draw a clear line between constructive, fair, and informed criticism and attempts at portraying Iran in a negative light and downplaying its strength.

“We will not allow domestic platforms to become echo chambers for failure and setbacks. Instead, we pledge to serve as fair-minded observers of the country’s challenges and as narrators of a bright and hopeful future for Iran.”

The media personnel said protecting social capital and strengthening national bonds constitute their non-negotiable red lines.

“Therefore, all media content, analysis, and narratives produced in the country should be geared toward reinforcing social cohesion, bringing people together under the guidance of the Leader, and preventing any division within the united ranks of the nation.”

Additionally, they said the media community is responsible for promoting a culture that advances the goals of the resistance economy, supports domestic production, and helps address the economic and livelihood challenges facing Iranians.

They also vowed to devote all their efforts to “fostering self-confidence, projecting Iran’s strength, and advancing the vision of a ‘Stronger Iran.’”



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