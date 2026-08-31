Photos: Grand "Ahmad's Ummat " celebration in Tehran

According to Ahlulbayt International News Agency – ABNA – the grand "Ummat of Ahmad" celebration, coinciding with Unity Week and the birthday of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), was held on the evening of Sunday, August 30, with the participation of families and various segments of the public. Cultural, artistic, religious, and refreshment programs and stalls were set up along the route from Haft-e-Tir Square to Valiasr (AJ) Square in Tehran.