Pakistani Shia Leader Calls for Muslim Unity at Milad Conference

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A senior Pakistani Shia religious leader has called on Muslims from all schools of thought to work together to strengthen unity within the Muslim community, saying the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the example of the Ahlul Bayt can provide guidance for improving individual and collective lives.

Allama Razi Jafar Naqvi, patron of the Jafaria Alliance Pakistan, made the remarks while addressing a gathering held to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and promote interfaith and intra-Muslim unity.

Naqvi said the character, conduct and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) provide an enduring source of guidance for Muslims. He stressed that love for the prophets and the Ahlul Bayt, the family of the Prophet, is an important part of Islamic faith.

He said Muslims could achieve greater success if they followed the Prophet’s example and adhered to the fundamental principles of Islam.

Naqvi further urged Muslims belonging to different schools of thought to take practical steps toward strengthening unity within the wider Muslim community.

He said following the teachings and way of life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the Ahl ul Bayt could help Muslims improve their personal lives while promoting greater harmony and solidarity within society.