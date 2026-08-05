Pakistani Shia Cleric: Mourning Ceremonies Promote Message of Imam Hussain (A.S)

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a message issued to mark the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S) and the martyrs of Karbala, Allama Naqvi said that for more than fourteen centuries, people from different nations, religions, and backgrounds have drawn guidance from the life, character, and sacrifice of the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his loyal companions.

He said that Imam Hussain’s unwavering stand for truth and justice remains a beacon of hope for oppressed people across the world. According to him, forces resisting Zionism and imperialism today are increasingly inspired by the movement of Imam Hussain, promoting unity, supporting the oppressed, and standing firmly against tyranny.

Emphasizing the importance of Muslim unity, Allama Naqvi said that the Holy Quran teaches that all Muslims are brothers and part of one Ummah. He urged followers of all schools of thought to respect each other's beliefs and sentiments while fostering brotherhood, tolerance, mutual respect, and patience.

He further called on the Muslim Ummah to follow the teachings of Imam Hussain (A.S), describing the Battle of Karbala as the defining struggle between truth and falsehood in human history. He stressed that Muslims should strengthen their unity to become an unbreakable force against those who seek to harm Islam.

Concluding his message, Allama Naqvi urged Muslims to remain united and defeat the malicious designs of imperialist powers through collective strength, proving that the Ummah is alive, aware, and united.