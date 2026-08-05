Photos: Thousands Join Arbaeen Procession in Rawalpindi as Religious Leaders Attend Historic Commemoration

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Thousands of mourners participated in Rawalpindi's historic central Arbaeen procession on Wednesday, marking the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS). The procession of Alam and Zuljanah drew religious scholars, community leaders, and devotees from across the region, with Shia Ulema Council Pakistan's Central Vice President, Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, joining the gathering alongside a delegation.