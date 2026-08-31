Senior cleric warns US and Israel actively working to sow discord among Muslims

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Representative of the Supreme Leader in Iran's Markazi Province has issued a stark warning that the United States and the Zionist regime are actively working to sow discord and ignite internal conflict among Muslims, urging the Islamic community to correctly identify its core interests and resist falling into the trap of internal strife.

Speaking during his advanced jurisprudence class, Ayatollah Ghorbanali Dori Najafabadi drew upon the early sermons of Nahj al-Balagha to expound on the philosophy of the prophetic missions, the purpose of creation and the station of prophetic infallibility — describing these as fundamental pillars of Islamic epistemology and anthropology.

Citing the Qur'anic verse "And indeed, We tried your people after you, and the Samiri led them astray" (20:85), the senior cleric reflected on the story of the Israelites' deviation during the absence of Prophet Moses.

When Moses returned from the divine appointment, he was furious with his brother Aaron. Yet Aaron responded: "O son of my mother, do not seize me by my beard or by my head" — explaining that his restraint stemmed from fear of creating division and discord among the Children of Israel.

Ayatollah Dori Najafabadi described this encounter as carrying a profound message for contemporary Islamic society.

The cleric drew a parallel with the conduct of Imam Ali (AS), who — despite his firm conviction regarding his rightful claim to the caliphate — refrained from armed confrontation to protect the greater interests of Islam and prevent the collapse of the nascent Muslim community.

"Imam Ali (AS) adopted wise management to preserve the essence of the faith and the unity of the Ummah," Dori Najafabadi stated.

The senior cleric issued a direct warning about the machinations of adversaries.

"Today, America and the Zionist regime are arrayed against Muslim nations, and their primary objective is to create division and internal conflict among Muslims," he said.

He cautioned that failure to correctly identify the community's core interests could lead Muslims to become entangled in internal disputes rather than confronting the external enemy.

"If we fail to recognize the true interests of our society, we may find ourselves locked in internal quarrels instead of facing the external adversary — and this is precisely what the enemy desires," Ayatollah Dori Najafabadi warned.

In another segment of his address, the cleric turned to the historical account of Abraha's attack on Mecca and the response of Abdul-Muttalib, the grandfather of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

When Abraha asked Abdul-Muttalib what he requested, the latter replied only that his camels be released. Surprised that Abdul-Muttalib made no mention of protecting the Ka'aba, Abraha questioned him. Abdul-Muttalib famously responded: "I am the owner of the camels, and this House has its own Lord who will protect it."

Divine punishment subsequently descended in the form of birds — the Ababil — that destroyed Abraha's army.

Drawing lessons from this account, Ayatollah Dori Najafabadi emphasized that in confronting major events, Muslims must maintain composure, correctly understand circumstances and identify priorities in a manner that prevents the enemy from diverting Islamic society from its true path.

He concluded by stressing the absolute necessity of vigilance, unity and the rejection of any divisive action in the current sensitive conditions facing the Muslim world.

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