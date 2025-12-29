Iran Shia cleric: AhlulBayt are axis of guidance for Islamic society

AhlulBayt News Agency: The representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran’s Markazi Province says the Ahlul Bayt (peace be upon them) constitute the central axis of guidance for the Islamic society and the primary criterion for action, movement, and governance within the framework of Islam.

Ayatollah Qurban Ali Dorri Najafabadi made the remarks during his advanced jurisprudence lesson, where he elaborated on the lofty position of the Ahlul Bayt (peace be upon them) and the necessity of adhering to their path in individual and collective life.

“The luminous existence of the Ahlul Bayt (peace be upon them) is the main axis of guidance for the Islamic society,” he said. “No one should move ahead of them, nor fall behind them. All individuals and institutions must refer to this divine standard and measure.”

Ayatollah Dorri Najafabadi stressed that deviation from the path of the Ahlul Bayt—whether through negligence or extremism—leads society astray.

“Those who have fallen behind must return to this circle, and those who have gone ahead must come back and align themselves with it,” he said, emphasizing the need for balance, moderation, and strict adherence to Islamic principles.

He added that true followers of the Ahlul Bayt (peace be upon them) must always be prepared to show patience, perseverance, and sacrifice in the face of hardships and challenges.

Referring to current challenges facing the Islamic world, the senior cleric said today’s Islamic society must base its actions on the teachings and standards of the Ahlul Bayt (peace be upon them), while avoiding excess, hypocrisy, reliance on foreign powers, and misleading or deviant slogans.

“Both negligence and extremism are harmful to society,” he warned. “The only correct path is action within the framework of Islam and commitment to the guardianship of divine authority.”

In another part of his remarks, Ayatollah Dorri Najafabadi referred to the approaching days of I‘tikaf, announcing the full readiness of the provincial I‘tikaf headquarters to hold the spiritual program.

He said mosques in both urban and rural areas must be fully prepared to host the ritual retreat and provide the necessary facilities for participants.

Describing I‘tikaf as a valuable spiritual and intimate opportunity—especially for young people—he expressed hope that all those who have registered or intend to participate will benefit fully from the atmosphere of worship, self-purification, and closeness to God.

Ayatollah Najafabadi concluded by stressing that such spiritual programs play an important role in strengthening religious identity, moral awareness, and social cohesion within the Islamic society.

