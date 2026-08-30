Widespread Reflection of the Supreme Leader's Message in Arab Media

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The closing ceremony of the 40th International Conference on Islamic Unity began on Sunday morning, August 30, with the recitation of the message of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, a specialized session, and speeches by a number of international invitees in the Quds Hall of the Central Library of the Holy Shrine of Razavi. The Leader's message received widespread coverage in prominent Arab media.

Al-Manar Network: Simultaneous Dissemination of Breaking News from the Leader's Message

Al-Manar Network, publishing several breaking news items simultaneously, released portions of the Supreme Leader's message and focused on His Eminence's emphasis on the necessity of Muslim unity and confronting common enemies.

Al-Mayadeen: Unity Is the Main Condition for Confronting Enemies

Al-Mayadeen news website, publishing a video of the recitation of the Supreme Leader's message at the 40th Unity Conference, released portions of His Eminence's message and wrote, "The Leader of the Revolution and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Sayed Mojtaba Khamenei, emphasized that the Zionists and Americans are the enemies of all Muslims, and that unity is the main condition for confronting them and defending the Islamic nation."

Arabi 21: Iran Is Closer Than Ever to Victory

Arabi 21 news website also republished portions of the Supreme Leader's message in a news report and quoted His Eminence as saying, "Iran is closer than ever to victory in the war against the United States and the Israeli occupiers." In another part of this report, it was stated that Ayatollah Khamenei said in a message on the occasion of Unity Week in Iran, "The Islamic world is going through a decisive stage, and Muslims are capable of playing an effective and historic role."

Al-Quds Al-Arabi: A Call to Recognize the True Enemy

The pan-Arab newspaper Al-Quds Al-Arabi, in a report citing Reuters, wrote, "The Leader of Iran today, Sunday, in a written message on the occasion of the birth of the Prophet (p.b.u.h.), called upon the rulers of the (Persian) Gulf countries to recognize the true enemy, understand its projects, and confront it."

Ray Al-Youm: The Remedy for the Nation's Problems Lies in Unity of Word

Ray Al-Youm newspaper also wrote in this regard, "The Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, in a written message today, Sunday, called upon the Islamic countries in the region to unite their word against the United States and Israel, six months after the start of the war in the Middle East." The report continued, quoting the Supreme Leader, that "the remedy for the Islamic nation's problems lies in unity of word, sincerity, and cooperation in the path of goodness and beneficence."

Al-Ahd Lebanon and Al-Masirah Yemen: The Leader's Message Is a "Roadmap" for the Resistance Axis

Media outlets such as Al-Ahd in Lebanon and Al-Masirah in Yemen interpreted the Leader's message as a "roadmap" for the resistance axis. The focus of these outlets was not only on the unifying sections of the message but also on its assertive parts and clear warnings to those normalizing relations with the Zionist regime. By highlighting phrases regarding the "common enemy," these outlets sought to present the discourse of resistance as the only way to save Islamic countries from Western interventions.

Subsequently, media outlets such as Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed (based in London) and Al-Khaleej Online, with a news-oriented approach and analysis of power balances, republished the message. These outlets attempted to analyze the message within the context of regional developments (particularly following the developments in Gaza). From the perspective of these outlets, the Supreme Leader's call for unity was a message aimed at changing the security equations of the Persian Gulf.

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