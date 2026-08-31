Lebanese scholar: Martyred Leader turned Islamic unity from theory into practical program

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanese scholar Sayyed Ali Fadlallah, a former Friday prayer leader of Beirut, says that the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, went beyond theoretical discussions of Islamic unity and turned it into a practical program for the Muslim community.

Speaking to IRNA on the sidelines of the 40th International Islamic Unity Conference in Iran, held under the supervision of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, Fadlallah praised the role of martyred Imam Khamenei in strengthening Islamic unity.

Fadlallah said the late Leader’s religious rulings and positions on Muslim history and relations, particularly between Sunni and Shiite Muslims, represented a rare intellectual reference on the issue of unity.

He said unity was not presented as a temporary slogan but as a way of life for Muslims, based on common foundations including the Quran and the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and aimed at promoting coexistence and solidarity among Muslims.

On the role of the Islamic Republic in promoting unity, Fadlallah said Iran had presented a distinctive model by moving beyond conferences and slogans and demonstrating its commitment to unity through the sacrifices of its leaders and martyrs in support of Palestine and human dignity.

He said Imam Khamenei had consistently sought to present an Islamic, independent, sovereign, and powerful model that could serve as a source of support for oppressed and freedom-seeking people around the world.

Fadlallah identified three main foundations of the late leader’s approach to Islamic unity: the Quran, the Ahl al-Bayt and the Karbala school, and the establishment of an Islamic, independent and powerful model.

Regarding the Quran, he said Imam Khamenei encouraged Muslims and humanity as a whole to reflect on its teachings, contributing to a broader movement in the Islamic world focused on a substantive and interpretive understanding of Islam rather than merely its outward forms.

On the issue of Palestine, Fadlallah said Imam Khamenei’s approach emphasized connecting different generations with the Palestinian cause.

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