Photos: Turban-wearing ceremony for seminary students on birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq (a.s.)
AhlulBayt News Agency: On Sunday (August 30, 2026), coinciding with the birthday of the Noble Prophet of Islam, Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH), and Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq (AS), a celebration and turban-bestowing ceremony for seminary students was held by Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi and Ayatollah Fazel Lankarani.
31 August 2026 - 09:14
News ID: 1859378
Source: Abna24
Your Comment