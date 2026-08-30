Nabih Berri: Authority of UN in Southern Lebanon Must Be Preserved

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Nabih Berri, the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, emphasized that "bilateral agreements" cannot replace the international presence in southern Lebanon, as long as Tel Aviv refuses to implement the agreements reached within the framework of the "framework agreement" mediated by the United States.

Berri stated in an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper that the United States' insistence on opposing the extension of the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) raises the necessity of considering the creation of a United Nations force to replace it, a force that would have the agreement of Europe and the United States and would be deployed in southern Lebanon under the flag of the United Nations.

He described the purpose of this measure as preserving the legal basis for the continuation of international authority and adherence to its role, and said, "The United Nations is the only authority to support the Lebanese army in the process of expanding the government's sovereignty over all areas of the country, a matter that will be contingent upon Israel's withdrawal to the international borders."

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