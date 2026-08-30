The 32nd Annual CAIR Conference to Be Held in Washington

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization in America, announced that Abdullah Hammoud, the Mayor of Dearborn, Michigan, is scheduled to speak at the National Policy Conference and the 32nd annual banquet of the council, known as CAIRCON.

The event is set to take place on September 12, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

Abdullah Hammoud is scheduled to speak at the organization's National Policy Conference in panels focused on protecting democracy and Muslim political participation.

The National Policy Conference of the Council on American-Islamic Relations brings together leaders of the American Muslim community, allies of the community, and policy experts from various fields.

The conference will be held over two days and will include sessions on policymaking, strategic planning, and networking among activists and community leaders.

The annual banquet of the Council on American-Islamic Relations will also be held on the evening of September 12, with its main theme designated as "We the People; Saving Democracy, Building the Future."

At this event, Dr. Adam Hamawy from New Jersey and Daryalisza Avila Chevalier from New York City will be the keynote speakers.

In addition to these two speakers, other guests and figures are also expected to attend the annual banquet of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

The holding of this conference and annual banquet comes at a time when the issue of Muslim political participation, the protection of democratic institutions, and the role of the American Muslim community in the country's political future have gained increasing attention.

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