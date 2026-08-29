South Africa Files Case on Israel's Non-Compliance with ICJ Orders

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation announced that this case has been submitted based on Article 11 of the International Court of Justice's statute regarding the court's internal judicial procedures.

The department emphasized that the court's decisions on provisional measures are binding on Israel, but according to it, Tel Aviv has not complied with these orders so far.

The statement also expressed concern about the situation of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, stating that survivors of the war are facing further harm and are living in increasingly restricted areas under difficult and unbearable conditions.

South Africa has announced that it will use all available means to ensure the full and immediate implementation of the court's decisions.

South Africa filed a complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice on December 29, 2023, accusing the regime of violating the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Citing the worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza, the country called for the issuance of provisional measures to protect the rights of Palestinians.

The International Court of Justice, in January, March, and May 2024, issued a series of provisional measures in three stages, calling on Israel to take necessary actions to prevent the commission of acts covered by the Genocide Convention and to prevent the destruction of Palestinian rights until the final ruling is issued.

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