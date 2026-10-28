Six-year-old Palestinian girl dies from Israeli gunfire wounds in southern Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: A six-year-old Palestinian girl has died of wounds sustained from Israeli military gunfire in the southern Gaza Strip, amid the regime’s continued violations of the US-mediated "ceasefire" in the Palestinian territory.

Medical sources at Gaza’s Nasser Medical Complex identified the child as Tahani Mohammad Shalalfa. She succumbed to her injuries in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred after Israeli tanks and military vehicles opened heavy fire in several areas of the southern Gaza Strip. Palestine Online reported that the gunfire was directed at tents sheltering displaced Palestinians.

In a separate incident, a Palestinian was killed in an Israeli drone strike on the al-Mawasi area of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

In central Gaza, an Israeli tank fired an artillery shell at an area north of the al-Bureij refugee camp, while military vehicles opened fire toward the eastern parts of the al-Maghazi refugee camp.

Meanwhile, artillery shelling was reported in northern Gaza, along with the demolition of homes in several parts of the besieged strip.

According to the daily statistical report by the Gaza Ministry of Health, six Palestinians were killed and 32 wounded over a 24-hour period, with the casualties taken to hospitals across the Strip.

The latest casualties have brought the death toll since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, to more than 74,560, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

In a report released on Monday, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory said that in Gaza the Israeli authorities and forces “continue to commit genocidal acts even after the so-called ceasefire agreement, with the intent to destroy the Palestinian people, in whole or in part.”

The UN Human Rights Office in the Occupied Palestinian Territory has so far verified 1,076 war related deaths between the "ceasefire" announcement and the end of July 2026.

The victims included 268 children, 126 women and 682 men, with women and children accounting for 37 percent of all verified fatalities.

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