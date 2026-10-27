Seven Palestinian civilians, including a young girl, martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza

ABNA24 - Seven Palestinian civilians, including a young girl, were martyred and several others were wounded in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Monday.

According to media and local sources, an Israeli drone targeted a group of civilians near the Social Insurance and Pensions headquarters in Gaza City’s al-Rimal neighborhood, killing a citizen and injuring others.

In southern Gaza, a seven-year-old schoolgirl, Juri as-Sufi, and two other residents were killed in gunfire and aerial attacks targeting the al-Iqilimi area, southwest of Khan Yunis.

Another little girl and a young man also sustained injuries when Israeli forces opened fire on displacement tents in the Bir 19 area of Khan Yunis.

Several people were injured in a drone strike in the west of Khan Yunis in the morning.

Later in the evening, two citizens were killed and another one was injured when a quadcopter dropped an explosive device on them in the east of Deir al-Balah, central Gaza.

In the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, an Israeli strike on a tent claimed the life of one civilian and wounded others.

Meanwhile, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, drone overflights, and demolitions, was reported in different areas of Gaza.



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