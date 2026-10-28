Three Palestinians, including six-year-old girl, martyred in Gaza attacks

ABNA24 - Three Palestinian civilians, including, a young girl, were martyred and others were injured in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

A citizen succumbed to wounds he sustained in an Israeli strike carried out several days ago near Palestine Stadium in the west of Gaza City.

Another citizen was killed in a drone strike in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza.

Earlier in the morning, six-year-old Tahani Shalalifa succumbed to a gunshot wound after being shot by Israeli forces in Khan Yunis.

Another civilian suffered a gunshot wound to the head from Israeli fire in the Qizan Rashwan area, south of Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, Israeli gunboats targeted Gaza City’s beachfront with machinegun fire and projectiles, resulting in multiple injuries.

Additionally, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, drone overflights, and demolitions, was reported in different areas of Gaza.



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