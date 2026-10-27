Israeli regime operation in al-Khalil displaces nearly 4,000 Palestinians

ABNA24 - The number of Palestinian families affected by Israel’s ongoing military assault on al-Khalil Governorate in the occupied West Bank has risen to 619, with approximately 3,971 Palestinians forcibly displaced as the operation enters its fourth consecutive day.

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) have also arrested 85 Palestinians, detained hundreds of others for field interrogations and subjected residents to abuse, while sealing off residential neighborhoods and imposing severe restrictions on movement.

In the latest raids, the IOF arrested seven Palestinians whose identities have not yet been established in the al-Jalda and Deir Baha neighborhoods. Several other residents, including children, were detained and subjected to mistreatment as military operations continued.

Hundreds of families displaced, many without shelter

Riyad Khamis, spokesperson for the al-Khalil Follow-up, Support and Relief Committee, said the number of affected and displaced families continues to rise.

He noted that the number of families registered with the committee has more than tripled since the first day of the Israeli assault.

According to Khamis, 283 families have sought shelter with relatives, while 266 families have been unable to find a safe place to stay.

Another 47 families have taken refuge in alternative accommodations, while 23 have been forced to rent homes.

The figures reflect the growing scale of forced displacement and the worsening humanitarian and living conditions facing Palestinian families.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) announced that Israeli forces have arrested 85 Palestinians, including one girl, since the beginning of the assault on al-Khalil Governorate.

The PPS added that more than 250 Palestinians have been detained and subjected to field interrogations as part of the continuing Israeli military operations.

IOF seals off neighborhoods and restricts movement

The IOF continued to impose a closure on the al-Jalda and Deir Baha neighborhoods after forcibly ordering families to evacuate large sections of both areas.

The military has also closed entrances to al-Khalil city, surrounding towns and refugee camps, severely restricting Palestinian movement and preventing residents from reaching workplaces and essential services.

The closures have disrupted daily life across the governorate, placing additional pressure on families already struggling with displacement, arrests and military restrictions.

In response to the growing humanitarian crisis, the al-Khalil Follow-up, Support and Relief Committee, established under the governorate, has begun distributing its first batch of assistance to affected and displaced families.

The committee said its relief teams are working around the clock in coordination with relevant institutions to address urgent needs arising from forced displacement and the continuing Israeli assault.

272 Israeli attacks documented in September

The latest military operation comes amid a broader escalation of Israeli attacks against Palestinian communities in al-Khalil.

According to figures released Sunday by the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, the IOF and settlers carried out 272 attacks across al-Khalil Governorate in September, including 122 attacks committed by Jewish settlers.

During the same month, the commission documented 19 demolition operations targeting 91 Palestinian structures.

Al-Khalil recorded the highest number of demolished structures among all occupied West Bank governorates during that period.

The commission said these attacks form part of escalating pressure on Palestinian housing, employment, freedom of movement and access to property, alongside the expansion of Israeli control over land, strategic locations and roads.

It warned that the consequences of demolitions, forced evacuations and closures extend beyond the directly targeted areas, affecting surrounding residential neighborhoods and local businesses.

Humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate

Palestinian families across al-Khalil are facing increasingly difficult humanitarian and economic conditions as Israeli military operations, closures, arrests and forced displacement continue.

Families who have lost their homes or been forced to flee are struggling to secure safe shelter and meet basic needs, while movement restrictions are disrupting livelihoods and access to essential services.

Local officials and relief organizations warn that the number of affected families could continue to rise if Israeli military operations and restrictions persist, deepening the humanitarian crisis across the governorate.



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