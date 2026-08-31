Flag-Raising Ceremony at Holy Shrine of Imam Ali Marks Start of Two Sadiqs Week

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A ceremony to raise the birth flag at the Golden Iwan of the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) in Najaf was held ahead of the birth anniversaries of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Jaafar al-Sadigh (A.S), marking the beginning of the annual Two Sadiqs Week celebrations.

The ceremony brought together visitors and religious figures at the shrine as the flag over the Golden Iwan was changed in preparation for the commemorative events.

The occasion coincides with celebrations marking the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad and his descendant, Imam Jaafar al-Sadiq, whose legacy remains central to Islamic scholarship and religious thought.

The flag-raising ceremony is among the opening events of Two Sadiqs Week, a series of religious and cultural programs held to commemorate the two birth anniversaries and highlight their scholarly and spiritual heritage.

The celebrations at the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali are expected to continue with a range of religious, cultural and educational activities during the week.

