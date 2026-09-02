Delegation From Imam Ali Holy Shrine Travels to Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): During its visit, the delegation met in Lahore with Allamah Shaikh Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Director of the Minhaj al-Hussain Institute, to discuss the organization of special programs commemorating the birth anniversaries of the Noble Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his grandson, Imam Jaafar al-Sadiq (A.S), as part of the International Two Sadiqs Week celebrations.

Mazen al-Asad, a member of the Public Relations Section and the representative of the Imam Ali holy shrine in Pakistan, told the Shrine’s News Center:

The Imam Ali holy shrine has prepared a variety of programs to commemorate the birth anniversaries of the Great Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his grandson, Imam Jaafar al-Sadiq (A.S). These programs also include visits to religious, academic, and charitable institutions in a number of countries around the world.

He added:

The Minhaj al-Hussain Institute in Lahore was one of the stops on the Imam Ali holy shrine delegation’s visit to Pakistan.

Al-Asad further stated:

During the visit, the delegation conveyed the greetings and regards of the Custodianship of the Imam Ali holy shrine and the servants of Amir al-Muminin (A.S) to the officials of the institute.

During the visit, the delegation was also introduced to the various activities and departments of the Minhaj al-Hussain Institute. The institute provides academic, cultural, charitable, and religious programs for followers of the Ahlul Bayt (A.S) and is active in the fields of Islamic jurisprudence, academic studies, and Quranic sciences in Lahore.

Al-Asad added:

The institute hosts both male and female seminary students and is home to a number of instructors specializing in various fields of jurisprudential, academic, and Quranic studies.

It is noteworthy that the fifth edition of International Two Sadiqs Week this year includes gatherings, festivals, and a variety of social, religious, and cultural programs in several Islamic countries, including the Republic of Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

These programs are organized to commemorate important religious occasions and to strengthen cultural and academic exchange with institutions around the world.