Iran Offers Afghanistan Cooperation on Herat–Mazar-i-Sharif Railway, Mining and Electricity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamid Ghanbari, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy, and Mohammad Naeem discussed the expansion of economic and trade relations between Iran and Afghanistan, the development of transport infrastructure and ways to utilize the existing capacities between the two countries.

According to an official statement, Ghanbari said Tehran was prepared to cooperate with Afghanistan in three areas: construction of the Herat–Mazar-i-Sharif railway, mining and electricity generation.

The meeting also addressed challenges facing Afghan migrants in Iran, the facilitation of visa issuance, expansion of bilateral trade and ways to remove economic obstacles between the two countries.

The Herat–Mazar-i-Sharif railway is regarded as one of the key proposed projects for Afghanistan’s railway network. The route is estimated to stretch about 657 kilometers, connecting Herat with Mazar-i-Sharif through Badghis and Faryab provinces and the city of Sheberghan.

The project is particularly significant for Iran because Herat is already connected to Iran’s railway network through the Khaf–Herat railway.

Extending the line to Mazar-i-Sharif could create a direct rail connection between western and northern Afghanistan and potentially improve Iran’s railway access to Central Asia.

Iranian and Afghan officials have held several rounds of discussions on the project in recent months.

An Afghan technical delegation also held talks with Iranian counterparts in the summer of 2026 on the technical specifications, financing and implementation stages of the Herat–Mazar-i-Sharif railway.

Uzbekistan also interested in the project

The railway project is not limited to the interests of Iran and Afghanistan. Uzbekistan has also held discussions in recent months regarding technical studies and documents related to the route.

Afghan officials have said Tashkent is interested in participating in the development of the country’s northern railway network.

Mazar-i-Sharif is already linked to Uzbekistan through the Hairatan railway line. Connecting Herat to Mazar-i-Sharif could therefore link the Khaf–Herat railway with northern Afghanistan’s railway network and, eventually, Central Asia.

The route could also become part of the broader Five-Nation Railway Corridor, proposed to connect Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and China. If completed, the corridor could provide an additional east-west land route across the region.

Ghanbari also announced Iran’s readiness to participate in Afghanistan’s mining and electricity sectors.

Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities have likewise emphasized the importance of expanding economic cooperation with Iran and called for continued consultations between the two sides.

Potential Iranian involvement in the Herat–Mazar-i-Sharif railway could broaden bilateral economic cooperation beyond border trade and road transportation, while creating a more continuous transit route from Iran’s railway network to northern Afghanistan.

If completed, the railway could transform Herat from the current endpoint of Iran’s railway connection in Afghanistan into a potential gateway linking Iran with Mazar-i-Sharif, Central Asia and, over the longer term, wider markets and transport routes to the east.