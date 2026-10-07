Operation Al-Aqsa Flood made Palestine world's foremost issue: Official

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Head of the Central Headquarters for Quds and the Intifada said the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation, carried out by Palestinian resistance forces on October 7, 2023, made the cause of Palestine the world’s foremost issue.

The Head of the Central Headquarters for Quds and the Intifada said the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation, carried out by Palestinian resistance forces on October 7, 2023, made the cause of Palestine the world’s foremost issue.

Describing Operation Al-Aqsa Flood as a turning point in the Palestinian people's struggle, Ramazan Sharif stated that this operation shattered the myth of the Zionist regime’s presumed invincibility and once again transformed the Palestinian cause—which the Zionists had sought to consign to oblivion—into the world's foremost issue.

He made the remarks at a press conference held in Tehran on Tuesday to mark the third anniversary of the operation.

“Operation Al-Aqsa Flood was a military operation. While the Palestinian people’s struggle against the Zionist regime has persisted for over seven decades, this operation was conceived and executed at a juncture when the Zionists were claiming that the Palestinian issue was a closed chapter,” he stated.

“They claimed to have established a secure stronghold and an impregnable fortress, asserting that no one possessed the capability to confront them. When asked about the basis for this claim, they would point to the wars they had fought against Arab nations—specifically the simultaneous defeat of several Arab countries—asserting that no one had the capacity to confront them. They stated this quite openly and explicitly, believing that the Palestinian issue was effectively over.”

The official added that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood once again demonstrated to the world the enduring spirit of struggle and Jihad, as well as the continued vitality of the Palestinian cause, while placing the Zionists in a dire predicament.

Noting that three years have passed since the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, he said this is not merely a topic for discussion today. “Every military operation involves planning, objectives, a timeline for execution, and consequences; regarding the achievements of this operation, it must be said that Al-Aqsa Flood was a highly successful operation and a turning point in the Palestinian people's struggle.”

Sharif continued, “Today, on the third anniversary of the operation, we see that Al-Aqsa Flood has placed the Zionist regime in a severe bind. More than 50 Zionist settlements were either captured or came under threat of capture during the operation, a fact that shattered the aura of Israeli invincibility.”

Referring to the Zionist regime's security and defense systems, he stated, “The Zionists used to speak of an 'Iron Wall' and a seven-layered barrier, claiming that they could detect and target even a single ant moving across the area. But Operation Al-Aqsa Flood truly shattered this myth, demonstrating that if the will exists—and it certainly does among the Palestinian people in its finest and highest form—it is possible to stand firm against this regime.”

Pointing to the new generation of Palestinians, the Head of the Central Headquarters for Al-Quds and the Intifada stated, “Today, the fourth generation of Palestinians is present in the arena, and for this, we must thank God. The future is exceedingly bright and promising. As our martyred Leader repeatedly declared—and as this prediction becomes ever more evident as we move forward—the eyes of Muslims, the oppressed of the world, and indeed the entire globe will, God willing, witness the destruction of the Zionist regime and the victory of the Palestinian people.”

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