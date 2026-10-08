Supreme Leader’s Representatives Visit Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani in Hospital

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The delegation, comprising Hojjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Rahimian, Mohammadi Iraqi, Mohammad-ian and Haj Ali Akbari, met Grand Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani at the Tehran hospital on Thursday afternoon.

During the visit, the representatives inquired about the cleric’s medical condition and treatment and prayed for his speedy recovery.

The delegation expressed hope that Grand Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani would regain his health soon and that the Islamic seminary would once again benefit from his scholarly knowledge and decades of religious services.

The visit highlighted the attention being given to the health of the prominent Iranian Shia scholar during his hospitalization.