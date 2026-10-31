Grand Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani warns rulers over prison sentences, death penalties against scholars

AhlulBayt News Agency: Following the issuance of prison sentences and death penalties against a number of scholars in countries across the region, senior Iranian cleric Grand Ayatollah Hossein Nouri Hamedani issued a message warning the rulers of these countries regarding such rulings.

Referring to a Hadith from Hazrat Zahra (SA) regarding the critical role of religious scholars in safeguarding the people’s faith and standing firm against the front of falsehood, Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani said it is the duty of scholars to defend the truth, confront oppression and tyranny, and protect the boundaries of religious belief.

“Consequently, wherever injustice occurs, the voices of scholars must be raised,” he said, adding that any aggression against scholars who strive to defend religious beliefs and the rights of their people is condemned.

“Recently, certain rulers in the region—seeking to silence the voice of truth and justice—have issued oppressive rulings against scholars, including sentences of imprisonment and death. It should be noted that such rulings will not only fail to silence the voice of truth and justice, but will also pave the way for the downfall and loss of credibility of those who issued them.”

He said the rulers of these countries are advised to desist from such imprudent actions, stressing that instead of confronting the religious scholars, they should join them in the struggle against arrogance and Zionism, forces that seek to eradicate the very essence of Islam.

“We pray to God Almighty for the honor and exaltation of Islam, for the triumph of the oppressed religious scholars, and for their liberation from the clutches of oppressors,” the Shia source of emulation concluded.

......................

End/ 257